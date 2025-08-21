A new beauty salon has opened in Lynn, bringing a wellness space and “feminine energy” alongside an array of treatments.

Gemma Hardy, 23, opened Gemma’s Beauty Rooms at the beginning of the month on the first floor at 22-28 Blackfriars Street, specialising in natural and classic lash extensions, as well as eyebrows, lash lifts and tints, and standard skincare facial - with an exciting new treatment coming soon.

Gemma will soon be adding an Indian-style Ivedic holistic facial to her services when she launches it at a private event for some of her clients, family and friends on September 5.

Gemma opened the salon at the beginning of the month

Once the facial has launched, there will be an offer throughout September, followed by a full facial treatment menu from October, as she wants to get into “the more spiritual, natural, holistic side of things”.

After four years of training and renting a room at a salon - where she worked as a 15-year-old ‘Saturday girl’, washing people's hair - she wanted to progress onto having her own business where she could create an “experience for people.”

Owning her own salon means a lot to her, and has always been “more than just a job - it’s about creating a life of freedom and bringing purpose into every day”.

Gemma wanted to put her own spin on the place, making it a relaxing and peaceful area

“It is about coming to work every day, feeling calm, feeling peaceful, and being able to create my own vibe that other people can pick up on as soon as they come here - even the little things like books I have, the plants, and prints,” Gemma said.

“I like the feminine energy of being around women all day, and it's just relaxing and very calm.

“It is all about wellness and relaxing, and I am trying to create a whole experience for people.

The salon is a wellness space for clients

“Everyone who comes here says it is really different from any other salon. For me, I need to have a bit more purpose. It makes it feel more purposeful that I actually feel like I improve someone's day or life.”

The salon has ​​​​​​four treatment rooms. There are two for Gemma - a beauty room and a facial room - and another two which are available to rent out.

Gemma will also be creating a wellness space alongside her existing treatments, involving other businesses, with a sound bath event taking place at the venue on September 19. Going forward, she wants to hold monthly sessions.

This room is one of Gemma's beauty rooms, where she does lashes and brows

The salon is open Wednesday-Saturday from around 8am-4pm.

This room is available for someone to rent for beauty treatments

Gemma has put her own vibes around the salon

This room is available to rent, which would be ideal for nails