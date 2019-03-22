The opening of a new beauty salon in Lynn town centre is an exciting step forward for Georgi Miller, who wants to expand her business.

Georgi, from Hillington, has spent the past year working from home, but has just launched the Dolls House Beauty Co at 12 Tower Street.

She said: "I wanted to expand into town and this seemed to be the most logical step for my business. I think that in Lynn there is a growing demand for the kind of treatments that I offer. Tower Street is a lovely location and I hope to do well with passing trade."

Celebrating the opening of the Dolls House Beauty Co are, from left, Georgi Miller and friends Fay Skerritt, Jemma Bishop and Becky Pochetty. (7823250)

At the salon she offers nail extensions, manicures, eyebrow treatment, eyelash extensions and make-up for all occasions, whether its bridal, special occasions or just a regular night out.

Said Georgi: "I aim to make people feel better about themselves and hope they enjoy the whole experience of being pampered."

The salon opened on Saturday and business has already got off to a promising start, said Georgi, with bookings rolling in.

The Dolls House Beauty Co is open 8am-2.30pm on Tuesdays, 9am-6pm on Wednesdays, 9am-8.30pm on Thursdays, 9am-6pm on Fridays, 9am-5pm on Saturdays and is closed on Sundays and Mondays. Out of hours appointments can be arranged. The salon can be contacted on 01553 279098.