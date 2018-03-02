New beer brewed for King’s Lynn Cocktail Week

A Lynn watering hole has launched a special new beer to celebrate the first King’s Lynn Cocktail Week.

Even those who are not fans of cocktails can get involved as Nip and Growler Ale House have partnered with Cambridgeshire based brewery, Three Blind Mice to create a limited-edition beer for the occasion - Gintrigue 42.

Co-Owner Clare Biggs said: “Our ethos is about introducing people to new types of ale and cider and our botanical beer will fit perfectly for those who want to try something new.”

King’s Lynn Cocktail Week is in full swing this week, with plenty of special events like cocktail masterclasses, talks and drinks deals to help keep you warm and out of the snow.

Tomorrow, historian Dr Paul Richards will be leading his guided walk, Places, People and Lynn’s Drink Trade Past and Present - weather permitting - from Lynn’s Tuesday Market Place to Hanse House with some sampling along the way.

On Thursday, the final event will be a “Wild Knight at Bank House” with the team from Wild Knight, producers of Norfolk’s Premium Vodka.

The evening will include three tutored tasters and three cocktails, and those who attend will be able to find out how Wild Knight is made. mlnf18pm02153