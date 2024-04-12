New secure storage has been installed in Lynn to help cyclists travelling into the town.

People arriving into Lynn town centre by bicycle can now access secure bike storage thanks to six new lockable spaces at Baker Lane.

The storage forms part of the pilot cycle hub at Baker Lane which currently offers space for 40 bicycles, in addition to the new secured and covered storage.

New cyclist storage at Baker Lane, Lynn

The pilot cycle hub has been made possible through Community Renewal Funding from Norfolk County Council and will be a forerunner for a permanent travel hub that is being developed as part of the Town Deal programme of investment in Lynn.

The Town Deal programme aims to “regenerate towns and deliver long-term economic and productivity growth.”

The proposed permanent travel hub, which is currently in the design stage, will not only provide storage for bicycles but also offer secure lockers and e-bike charging.

New cycle storage on Baker Lane

Cllr Michael de Whalley, cabinet member for climate change and biodiversity, said: “We’re taking action to make it easier for people to travel around town on cycle and on foot, and we know from previous consultations that secure bike storage is something that people have said they would like to see.

“It’s great to see these lockable spaces now installed and available for use, offering people an easy way to store their bike should they wish to cycle into town.

“We have a coordinated strategy to promote active and clean travel across West Norfolk and beyond. This is just one aspect of how we are supporting people to choose healthier and environmentally-friendly options to get around.”

Cllr de Whalley with new cycle storage

In addition to the Baker Lane active travel hub, another hub is also set to be developed at the Nar Ouse Enterprise Zone offering facilities including electric car charging points, secure cycle parking, e-cycle/scooter charging points and lockers.

Other work is being done such as improving walking and cycling routes, the installation of a new community cycle hub at Lynnsport and working with employers to create active travel plans to make it easier for people to choose active ways to travel.

People interested in accessing the secure cycle storage on Baker Lane, which can be hired for a refundable £25 deposit, can click here.

Reporting by Lola Jackson