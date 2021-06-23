New Bishop of Lynn 'humbled' after consecration ceremony

The new Bishop of Lynn says she is "humbled and honoured" to have taken up the role.

The Rt Rev Dr Jane Steen was formally installed in the post during a ceremony at Norwich Cathedral earlier today.

The service, which was led by the Bishop of London, the Rt Rev Sarah Mullally, is thought to be the first of its kind to be held in the city.

The new Bishop of Lynn, Dr Jane Steen, front centre, with fellow Bishops and Archdeacons, outside Norwich Cathedral. Picture: Diocese of Norwich (48523108)

Traditionally, consecration services are held at either Canterbury or York.

And Dr Steen said: “I feel humbled and honoured to be the first woman consecrated as a bishop in Norwich Cathedral.

“It is overwhelmingly beautiful, its stones saturated by the prayers of so many generations.”

Around 250 people attended the service, which was organised in line with coronavirus guidelines.

The Bishop of Norwich, the Rt Rev Graham Usher, said: "Bishop Jane has a deep pastoral care for the people and communities that she served in Southwark and a rich experience of mission in the Church of England, including supporting church communities to flourish.

"She brings these aspects, together with her great sense of joy and fun, to the role of Bishop of Lynn.

"I am confident that she and her husband, Pip, will soon come to love this diocese and its people."