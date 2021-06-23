New Bishop of Lynn to take up role at historic service

Lynn's first ever woman Bishop will take up her new post later today.

The Venerable Dr Jane Steen will be formally installed during a consecration service to be held at Norwich Cathedral - the first of its kind to be held there in at least a century.

Dr Steen, who was previously the Archdeacon of Southwark Cathedral, succeeds the Rt Rev Jonathan Meyrick, who retired in January after nearly a decade in the role.

The Venerable Dr Jane Steen, who has been appointed as Lynn's first woman Bishop (46619663)

The historic appointment was first announced in April, when Dr Steen met community leaders and school children in Lynn.

At the time, she described her appointment as "overwhelming" and "humbling", as she admitted she had a lot to learn about the area.

The service will be livestreamed via Norwich Cathedral's YouTube channel.