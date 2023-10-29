A West Norfolk restaurateur is adding to his list of eateries by launching a three-course meal coach service taking passengers on various excursions.

The Bus Bistro will offer a unique dining experience to West Norfolk residents wanting to travel across the country in luxury.

Owner Josh Green is raring to go with the project and is excited to get the high-spec coach on the road.

The coach takes passengers to cities including London, Nottingham and Cambridge. Picture: Josh Green

Mr Green also owns The Barn Restaurant in Terrington St John and The Street in Lynn and explained that food would be prepared at the Barn and kept hot in the coach ready to serve.

Starters and mains would be served on the way to the destination, and a cold dessert would be plated up for the journey home.

“The bus stops in town, and makes places like London reachable to people, it is selling out really well already,” Josh said.

Fine dining is promised on the Bistro Bus. Picture: Josh Green

The first excursion is planned for November 12 when the coach will set off to Nottingham’s Motorpoint Arena for Disney on Ice.

Despite only recently purchasing the coach, a number of excursions are planned for the rest of 2023 and 2024, including Christmas Markets, musicals and a Christmas shopping trip. All excursions are available to see on Bus Bistro’s website.

The coach picks up passengers from Lynn’s Bus Station and Wisbech Queen Mary Station.

Inside the coach where passengers can enjoy their food. Picture: Josh Green

Josh has partnered up with luxury travel company Hosier Xecutive Limited to offer a comfortable travel experience.

“The bus seats are extra comfy and have extra padding. All the food is plated on board and the bus has air conditioning, toilets, TVs and everything you need for a long trip,” added Josh.

Three members of staff will be on board the coach to deliver food and drinks.

The Bistro Bus. Picture: Josh Green

Josh said: “I’m really excited, it’s all happening very quickly as well. We were going to do this next year, but then I saw this coach.

“It was re-branded and launched in five days. I can’t wait.”

He added: “We want families to use this, they can board the coach and not have to worry about getting the Tube into London.”

In future, the Bistro Bus wants to add overseas excursions to its routes, with the likes of Paris and Amsterdam.