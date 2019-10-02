A new bistro will open in Lynn's Norfolk Street next week run by a chef whose experience in the hospitality sector has included working at several well-known West Norfolk hotels.

The Pretty Little Bistro will open on Tuesday, October 8, in the premises previously trading as a tearoom, with a similar name.

Theodora Stinga will be running the bistro with help from her husband, Lucian, who has also worked as a chef for 15 years. The couple moved to the UK from Romania 13 years ago.