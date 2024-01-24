The owner of a town’s new bistro is hoping to offer local produce at reasonable prices.

Maya Bistro, situated at the former Moccachinos cafe on Lynn’s St Dominic Square, is undergoing renovations to create what one of two owners Ismail Tezgel describes as “a welcoming and affordable place to eat”.

Serving sandwiches, burgers, jacket potatoes, roasts and much more, the business is hoping to have something that appeals to everyone.

The business has replaced the Moccachinos cafe. Pictures: Ismail Tezgel

Renovations are still underway but the owners look forward to opening

“There are not many places that are reasonably priced, I think it is important to make things cheaper and more affordable at the moment because prices are so high,” Ismail said.

“I’ve been watching people walk past the window when we’ve been inside working, and they say ‘wow’ – it makes us happy, it’s what we wanted.”

Maya translates to dream or illusion in Sanskrit, which the owners thought sounded nice.

Ismail added: “People will definitely enjoy the bistro, we’re bringing something new.”

Accessibility for the disabled is one of the many things that have been improved following the building's revamp, with the toilets, which used to be upstairs, now being moved to the ground floor.

It is not yet clear when the bistro will officially be open, but residents are being assured that there is lots to look forward to.