New blitz planned on flytipping scourge in West Norfolk

A fresh crackdown on flytipping is being planned, a senior West Norfolk councillor says, despite continuing denials that waste disposal charges have made things worse.

The introduction of charges at Norfolk’s recycling centres earlier this year was hugely controversial and sparked fears of a surge in illegally dumped material.

Now, West Norfolk Council papers have revealed that officials are planning a new campaign of action against the flytippers.

But, in a report published ahead of this Thursday’s full council meeting, environment portfolio holder Ian Devereux insisted it was not an acknowledgement of the effect of charges and was instead intended to reduce the cost of clearing dumped waste to the public purse.

He said he had raised the question at a recent Norfolk Waste Partnership meeting in response to the concerns raised and found that other collection authorities had also recorded falls in flytipping, rather than increases, since the charges were introduced in April.

However, he added: “Nonetheless, it was also agreed that the levels were too high and causing over £1m of potentially avoidable cost to councils across the county.

“The agreed outcome was for development of a new enforcement based campaign in conjunction with other stakeholders including the Environment Agency, police, landowners and the judiciary.”

Reforms introduced in the spring saw previous concessions which had meant people were allowed to take one large item or up to 80 litres of waste for no charge to their local household waste recycling centre scrapped.

Norfolk County Council officials claimed the move would save around £280,000.

Meanwhile, Mr Devereux’s report also addressed renewed concerns over the dumping of waste in alleyways in the North End area, after one resident spoke out in the Lynn News last month.

He said: “Our teams are continuing their efforts to identify the perpetrators and provide equipment and support to local communities as requested.”