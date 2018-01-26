New book to ensure history is not a thing of the past for King’s Lynn schoolchildren

From the charter of Lynn to the plague, and witchcraft to the world wars – hundreds of youngsters will now be able to learn more about their town’s history thanks to a new book.

A History of King’s Lynn, which was written by True’s Yard Fisherfolk Museum deputy manager Rebecca Rees, is set to be given to every year three pupil in the town’s schools for free.

Launch of new History of King's Lynn book

Museum manager Lindsey Bavin said: “It’s wonderful going round the schools and there’s a lovely moment when the pupils’ heads go down and they’re all reading the books – and then they start asking lots of questions.”

The new book was launched at Lynn Town Hall on Tuesday, when borough mayor Carol Bower said making the book available to pupils in Lynn was a “wonderful thing”.

She said: “This will give them a sense of the heritage of Lynn and of the civic pride we have in the town.”

Last year True’s Yard celebrated its 25th anniversary and the money raised from its Silver Jubilee Appeal, plus sponsors, made the book possible. A timeline which is displayed at the museum inspired A History of King’s Lynn, and the book charts the town from the first reference of ‘Lena’ in the Domesday Book in 1086 through to the present day.

Two characters, named Nick and Margaret after St Nicholas’ Chapel and King’s Lynn Minster (or St Margaret’s), guide the reader through the centuries, and are illustrated by fine art student Colleen O’Brien.

“A History of King’s Lynn covers over 900 years of the town’s history. It explores how it got its name, the maritime adventures of people like Captain George Vancouver, the plague, a three-week siege and witchcraft,” Ms Rees said.

“We hope that children will find it a fun and engaging way to learn about the town’s history, and that it will also appeal to adults as well.”

The museum has also relaunched its first book, King’s Lynn and the Hanseatic League, written by Ms Rees and Ms Bavin in 2015, in partnership with Marriott’s Warehouse Trust.

Free copies of this book will be sent to every junior school library in West Norfolk for children to enjoy.

Copies of both books will be available to buy in the museum’s gift shop for £9.99, with other venues still to be confirmed. For more information, call the museum on 01553 770479 or email info@truesyard.co.uk.