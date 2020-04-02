Directors of a new building firm in Lynn have pledged to give priority to members of the emergency services who they say have so much to contend with in the current climate.

Electrician Lewis Bray and plumber William Irving, who both have years of experience in their trades, have joined forces to form a new company Elite Building Specialists Ltd. They are due to open their office at Lakes Business Centre, Crossbank Road, next month.

Said Lewis: "In light of restrictions to many, we have seen the impact it is having on our emergency services, we appreciate the stress they are under and the amount of hours they are doing to help our area stay safe.

"So any member of the emergency services that happens to have an electrical or plumbing breakdown in this awful period, we will be one call away and will do our very best to get the issues rectified in the quickest, safest manner."

He said that they intend to go ahead with the business as planned but will be following all necessary guidelines.

"We are now only completing work that is absolutely necessary and obviously in line with recent legislation and advice," he said.

"We are still able to offer our services but we are only taking on new inquiries via phone, email and video call so we can still quote to the public but without the close contact."

Lewis, is a qualified electrician with 12 years experience and was brought up in Dersingham and Heacham. William is a qualified plumber with ten years experience. They both now live in Lynn.

Elite Building Specialists covers all aspects of building and renovation works, offering services to domestic, commercial and industrial sectors.

Said Lewis: "We pride ourselves on being able to offer a reliable and efficient service with one point of contact from start to finish no matter what the project."

Lewis and Will have been friends since they both attended Smithdon High School in Hunstanton and have worked alongside each other for many years. In the last year their work load has increased so they decided to join forces and set up Elite Building Specialists Ltd alongside its sister companies, Elite Electrical Specialists Ltd and Elite Plumbing Specialists Ltd.

They believe the idea of offering a service that offers two of the most expensive and technical trades in-house is a more reassuring and cost-effective way of controlling any project.

The company's Facebook and Instagram pages are @elitebuildingspecialistsltd. They can be contacted on 07595455703 or by sending an email to info@elitebuildingspecialistsltd.co.uk

