New building projections set to light up King's Lynn this autumn

West Norfolk Council has announced the latest artist to be commissioned to create work for the building projections in Lynn this autumn.

Collusion's visual artist Ben Sheppee's first major installation in West Norfolk will consist of a series of five large-scale building projections that each explore how the effects of climate change can be reversed.

These works are entitled DRAWDOWN, the first of four climate related artworks by Collusion that will be delivered between October 2020 and May 2022 as as part of the GAME ON series.

A previous project on the Custom House. Picture: Collusion

Collusion is a not-for-profit company based in Cambridge which creates interactive public artworks.

Rachel Drury, co-founder of Collusion said: “We’re looking forward to presenting Ben’s work on some of King’s Lynn’s most iconic buildings.

"We hope that the public enjoy walking around the town to see this beautiful and thought-provoking project – vitally, knowing that they can do so safely by following social distancing guidelines.”

Greyfriars Tower. Picture: Collusion

Mr Sheppee said: “I personally feel like everyone has a general awareness and understanding of climate change, but many people feel ineffective as an individual to have an impact.

"I wanted to highlight the practical solutions in a way that provides empowerment through awareness. The works would be successful if it reinvigorated the public's interest in climate change solutions.”

The activity, which will take place from the October 25 to November 24, is supported by West Norfolk Council and Arts Council England.

Elizabeth Nockolds, deputy leader and cabinet member for culture, heritage and health, said: “Our aim is to establish King’s Lynn as a centre of excellence for collaborative, creative, digital installations that add to the cultural offer in the town. By encouraging and developing local, creative, digital talent, we are enhancing skills and creating career ambition.

“Arts events are a vital way of encouraging visitors to King’s Lynn, especially as the winter nights draw in. These interactive artworks will encourage safe participation by being available for one month and online during and after the event.”

Visit www.collusion.org.uk/ for more information on Collusion.