As the song says, 'gimme shelter', South Lynn residents have asked – and a new bus shelter on Wisbech Road has arrived.

Half of the shelter's funding has come from independent county councillor for Clenchwarton and King’s Lynn South Alexandra Kemp's County Member Highways Budget and half from Norfolk County Council’s (NCC) Parish Partnership Scheme.

She explained: "As the local county councillor, I put the scheme forward – the whole process took over a year – with the help of borough officers, as residents were really keen to have a bus shelter near the Wisbech Road shops.

New bus shelter arrives on Wisbech Road, South Lynn.

"I am really pleased the bus shelter is now there, to keep residents out the sun and rain when they are waiting for the bus. I would like to thank all the borough council team for their help.

"The bus shelter was paid for, half out of my County Council Member Highways Budget, and the other half from NCC under the Parish Partnership Scheme, at a total cost of £4,350.

"NCC’s Parish Partnership Scheme shares the cost of highway improvements with parish councils that otherwise would not happen. I had the Parish Partnership Scheme extended to the town area, so that areas without parish councils can benefit."