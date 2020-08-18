In spite of all the challenges facing the industry a family-run firm is about to open a new travel shop in Lynn town centre.

Sunlounger Travel will be taking over one of the new units which form part of the complex in the Vancouver Quarter where the H&M store is located. A spokesman for Sunlounger said the opening is due to take place in early September.

Its opening is good news for travel experts who will be part of the team there who previously faced losing their jobs altogether.

Units in Lynn's Vancouver Quarter can be seen with shopjackets promoting its potential business use

Colleagues from a travel team formerly based in Wisbech have been "snapped up" to be part of the new operation in Lynn.

Beales closed in Wisbech in March, and the Co-op travel team, who had been based there found themselves homeless and sharing with colleagues at a branch in March.

With the problems caused by Covid-19 and Central England Co-Op merging their travel centres with Midcounties Co-Op in July, the Wisbech team discovered that their store was going to be one of the few chosen not to reopen.

However the Wisbech branch manager, Courtney, and her assistant manager, Katie, are moving to the new Sunlounger Travel store in Lynn to work with other experienced agents.

More travel experts from the Wisbech Co-op branch have also now found new jobs withSunlounger at its base in the Market Place at Wisbech. The travel firm is planning to launch a number of new stores in the region.

Sally Kirkbright, managing director of Sunlounger Travel Group, who are a family-run business with their head office in March said: "The travel industry has been, as you would expect given the circumstances surrounding Covid-19, a difficult place to be for the last few months.

"However, whilst this has delayed our new store opening it hasn’t stopped it and, when the Co-op team got in contact with us, we snapped them all up pretty quickly.

"Experienced and qualified travel experts don’t come available too often so we’d have been mad to have passed up the opportunity to bring them into the team. They all have a great love for what they do and their customers will no doubt be very pleased to know that they can continue to deal with the same people they always have, and continue to receive the very best in travel advice and service available in town."

