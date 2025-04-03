Businesses are opening in new pop-up units in Lynn town centre.

The initiative is part of the King’s Lynn Town Deal regeneration programme which has seen the borough council provide four new pop-up retail units for small traders, responding to local demand for affordable flexible space helping existing and start-up businesses looking to start out in the town centre.

The two pop-ups for retail use, and two for food and drink businesses, will bring an additional offer for shoppers and provide the opportunity for businesses to test new products, grow and potentially relocate to a larger town centre premises in future.

Vicky Etheridge with Danny Child from Pizza Slice Guy and one of his team, and Cllr Simon Ring

Danny Child – aka The Pizza Slice Guy – started trading several years ago from his well-known pizza truck and is looking forward to bringing his New York-style pizzas to Purfleet Street with a new venture, The Pizza Subs Boulevard, with his business partner Keyan Kirby.

Fancy a slice of pizza?

To hone his craft, the Lynn resident travelled around the USA to learn from the best and even attended the Pizza School NYC. Today he is considered one of the top 40 pizza makers in Europe and has competed in four World Pizza Championships in Italy and America.

Britney Appleton, owner of Tiny Teeth's Catering, who opened her business on Monday at Purfleet Street

Danny said: "We are really excited to bring amazing pizza back into the town centre, and we think our prices are very reasonable. We’ll also have a selection of Italian products for sale including flour and tomatoes.”

Planting is part of the Rail to River project

Britney Appleton, owner of Tiny Teeth’s burger and bites, has already opened her business on Purfleet Street and will be open Thursday to Saturday.

Councillor Simon Ring, deputy council leader and cabinet member for business and culture, said: “I’m really pleased to see businesses getting ready to start trading within our new pop-up units, adding to the vibrancy of our town centre, and I’ll certainly be popping down Purfleet Street one lunchtime for a slice of pizza or a burger.

“The pop-ups are part of the Rail to River element of the Town Deal programme. We’re improving the attractiveness and accessibility of the walking route that takes people from the railway station to the river, drawing footfall further into the town centre and through to a regenerated riverfront.”

Vicky Etheridge, chairperson of the Town Deal Board, said: “The new pop-ups respond to feedback from potential and existing small traders, who identified that affordable, flexible space is really important for those who might be considering taking the next step to grow their business.

“Since the façades were fitted, there’s been lots of exciting interest from potential occupiers and I am pleased that traders are starting to move in as the occupancy agreements are sealed, bringing a new offer for shoppers and the town centre.”

Led by the borough council in partnership with the Town Board, the Town Deal programme will help unlock the full potential of our unique place for local communities, delivering new facilities, opportunities and jobs for residents, supporting the local economy and making more of our rich heritage buildings and spaces for a stronger and sustainable future.

Supporting start-up businesses through affordable and easily accessible premises is a priority for the West Norfolk Economic Strategy and is part of a wider range of business support initiatives the borough council is supporting through its Shared Prosperity Fund programme.

The Rail to River element includes improved signage, new artwork, seating and potted trees, plus a new archway planned across Purfleet Street to frame the Custom House, enhancing the town as a place people want to live, visit and do business.

This week, 14 pear and magnolia trees in planters are due to be positioned at key locations on Purfleet Street, Broad Street and New Conduit Street, greening-up the Rail to River route. The finish on the planters matches that of the pop-ups and some other street furniture around the town.