New café to open at Downham Market Railway Station next month

Rail-users travelling to and from Downham will be able to stop at the station for a coffee break when a new café opens there next month.

Platform One café, which is due to open on February 20, will be based at the former Railway Arms premises which closed in 2016.

South West Norfolk MP Elizabeth Truss joining local councillors and the new tenant of the Former Railway Arms, Downham Market station Jason Sutton Work underway at the station venue, which is being named Platform 1 Cafe, LtoR, South West Norfolk MP Elizabeth Truss, Darren Sutton General Manager Platform 1 (Downham Market Ltd), Jason Sutton (New Tenant and Owner of Platform 1 (Downham Market Ltd),

New tenants Jason and Darren Sutton are behind the new venture, which is set to open from 5am daily, serving a variety of teas, coffees, croissants and cakes, plus light snacks.

Jason, who also owns Charmed Interiors tearooms in the town, said the café will target commuters due to the early opening hours.

“We want to catch people going to Cambridge and London so they can pick up a hot drink, sandwich or some breakfast,” he said.

Jason said the new café has been refitted out with a new coffee serving bar in the front.

He said they will be offering tea and coffee from a Bean-to-Cup machine, sandwiches supplied from Smiths Bakery in Lynn, cold drinks, sweet snacks, baked goods and newspapers.

The café will have tables and a seating area where patrons will be able to charge their electrical devices, Jason added.

“There will be free wifi and a television for people to watch the news,” he said.

The business will have a green outlook, by using biodegradable cups for hot drinks and paper bags for food.

Elizabeth Truss, MP for South West Norfolk, joined local councillors to meet Jason and Darren and to tour the recently-renovated café last Friday.

Ms Truss said: “It was great to meet Jason and Darren and see all the work taking place at the Platform One café.

“They are really investing in the café with a new layout, serving bar and larger seating area.

“The long opening hours I am sure will prove popular not only with rail travellers but also the wider Downham Market community – I certainly will be popping in for a coffee and croissant!”

Graeme Pratt, Great Northern’s station and local operations manager, said: “This is great news for us and for passengers.

“We’re really looking forward to the new station café opening, and delighted that it will be run by a local business – the owner actually lives close to the station.

“We’re very pleased to be partnering local business and the community in this way.”