New campaign set to target King’s Lynn clubbers

A Lynn bar has launched a new safety campaign to highlight the importance of staying safe on nights out following a spate of spiking incidents in Cambridge.

The initiative comes from Dr Thirsty’s in Norfolk Street, who have launched their “Keep Safe, Keep Hold” campaign in a bid to educate drinkers on the importance of not leaving drinks unattended following a police investigation at a nightclub in Cambridge at the start of the year.

Jay Evans, general manager of Dr Thirsty’s, said: “There have been many reports showing an increase in drinks being spiked all over the country. To date we haven’t had any confirmed incidents at Dr Thirsty’s, and we want to keep it that way.

“The “Keep Hold, Keep Safe” initiative is being introduced in the venue to raise awareness of the threat and educate clubbers on the importance of keeping hold of your drinks.

He added: “We have a growing number of people who leave their drinks unattended to dance, or visit the toilet, then picking the drink back up and drinking it.

“There is no way to know if anyone has tampered with their drinks – most of which are in places difficult to observe by CCTV.”

Drinks tested in one nightclub in the UK last year showed evidence of ketamine, GHB, cocaine and even a small amount of heroin. Dr Thirsty’s operates a zero tolerance to any drugs and anyone caught in possession is ejected, passed to the police and subsequently banned from the venue indefinitely.

Mr Evans said: “The campaign is to raise awareness and is not a cause for concern. Some people who drink in excess and suddenly become highly intoxicated are quick to assume they have been spiked, fuelled by fear after reading stories from other towns and cities.

“To date, toxicology reports have shown that no spiking incidents have happened at our bar, and I think this goes for all other late night venues too. Making people aware will ensure we don’t ever have any incidents in our venue, or the town as a whole.”

For more information about the “Keep Safe, Keep Hold” campaign, visit www.drthirstys.co.uk or search Dr Thirsty’s on Facebook.