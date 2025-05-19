Another adult gaming centre will open in Lynn town centre after the approval of more plans.

Last year, The Cornshire Group was granted planning permission to change the use of the former Blue Inc clothing store in Lynn’s St Dominic’s Square.

Since then, Luxury Leisure has become the proposed operator of the premises - and intends to trade as an Admiral Casino.

The new Admiral Casino will be housed in the old Blue Inc clothing store - and could open by July. Picture: Kris Johnston

Now, a new planning application seeking to make amendments to the existing entrance to the building has been approved - paving the way for the venue to open this summer.

This will add fuel to concerns over the rising number of similar businesses in town, with some labeling Lynn as ‘King’s Vegas’.

West Norfolk Council gave the application the green light on Friday.

A document submitted by Lichfields planning consultants said the changes to the building will “encourage a more active frontage via reducing the recessed area, achieved by bringing the unit’s principal façade forward, towards Broad Walk and Broad Street”.

It added: “In line with Admiral AGCs elsewhere a yellow door surround to the entrance door is also proposed as part of this application. This will improve the vibrancy of the unit.

“We would flag that the opening of the unit as an Admiral Casino relies on this current planning application being determined as quickly as possible.

“Our client is very keen to avoid delaying the opening of this adult gaming centre beyond the original date this July given the significant investment already made and the added cost arising from missing this opening date.”

Earlier this year, aan amendment to the original application was approved which will allow the new casino to operate 24 hours a day.

This means there will be two 24-hour adult gaming centres within a stone’s throw of each other - joining the nearby Merkur Slots in the Vancouver Quarter.