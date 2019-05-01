A new catering business inspired by top quality Norfolk products launched in Lynn this week.

Horkey and Mardle will be offering "grazing" tables filled with items both home-made and locally supplied at events ranging from weddings to small private parties.

It has been set up by 24-year-old Katie Anderson, of South Wootton, who is currently the manager of Goldings on Lynn's Saturday Market Place.

Katie Anderson at the launch of her new business Horkey and Mardle.

"Events that I cater for can vary from a wedding for over a hundred guests, say, to maybe a girls' night in, with just a few people," said Katie.

"Whilst working at Goldings I have got to know suppliers well and I wanted to promote all the best that Norfolk has to offer.

"My employers Richard and Lucy Golding have been very supportive. I will be continuing to work for Goldings, but will be doing my own catering events around work. Eventually, hopefully later this year, I will be able to spend more time running Horkey and Mardle ."

Examples of what Horkey and Mardle offer were displayed at the launch in Lynn's Hanse House.

At the private launch in Lynn's Hanse House on Tuesday, Katie prepared an extensive range of what she can offer at grazing tables. Included were products by Mrs Temples Cheeses, Marsh Pig Charcuterie, locally baked bread by the Krusty Loaf, Crush Foods rapeseed oil, Candi's chutney, Three Counties Field Kitchen sausage rolls and pork pies and Cross Keys Bees cut comb honey.

A feast for guests provided by Horkey and Mardle.

Katie also provides her own home-made products, such as quiches, vegan falafel, houmous and rosemary and cumin roasted nuts.

Her packages range in price from £9 to £15 per head, but it is a bespoke service with customers able to make their own selections.

Katie chose the words "horkey", meaning the end-of-harvest feast and "mardle", talking, to reflect the Norfolk theme. "I literally pulled them out of a book about the county's dialect and thought that they sat well together and gave the right impression of coming together and enjoying eating."

Katie can be contacted on 07769345178, or send an email to katie@horkeyandmardle.co.uk She has an Instagram page and will be launching her website shortly.