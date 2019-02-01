New CD collaboration brings father and son together after battle with Bipolar Disorder

After creating a new CD with his son, a father has said the work has been “instrumental” in helping his son “come back to an even keel” following a battle with bipolar disorder.

Steve and Simon Smith from Heacham have collaborated on the CD called Don’t Leave it Too Late, which will be launched at the Deaf Association, in Downham, on Wednesday, April 17.

The lyrics and music were performed by Steve, while Simon used software to produce the album.

Having suffered with mental health difficulties, which caused him to drop out from a course studying music technology 10 years ago, Simon has now rediscovered his passion for music.

Steve said: “Due to Simon’s bipolar condition, sometimes we could not contact with one another and were living in different worlds.

“I did find that through contacting with the guitar and piano, we could strike a rapport, and it was instrumental in helping him come back to an even keel.”

Steve Smith with his album Don't Leave It Too Late

The album is designed to retell personal stories such as the track One More Angel, which retells the story of Steve’s mother sheltering from the Blitz as a warden at the Angel station on the London Underground.

Another song, The Baton, is about watching children growing up and letting them be independent in the world.

The title track is about having a bucket list and making the most of life.

Simon said: “It’s the first time I have created an album. All the songs are quite uplifting and cover life themes.”

Simon Smith

His father will be performing at Jurnets Bar in Norwich on Thursday, February 28 and said the new album will appeal to folk music fans.

Steve added the album was created over a period of six months and was “a breakthrough moment” for Simon in helping him to concentrate following his illness.

As part of his role as a lecturer in Neuroscience Irene Nursing at the University of East Anglia, Mr Smith has travelled around the world including Phoenix.

This trip inspired the song Scouts and Chiefs on the album, which explores Native American history and culture.

When away from his music, Mr Smith provides educational support to student nurses at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital as part of his work in neuroscience.

He is also due to perform at Jurnets Bar on Wednesday, April 24 and at the Flitcham Caberet on Saturday, April 13.