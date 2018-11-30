New centre for the Norfolk and Norwich Association for The Blind opens in King’s Lynn
Published: 14:00, 30 November 2018
A new centre has been opened for the Norfolk and Norwich Association for The Blind in King’s Lynn.
Mayor Nick Daubney attended the opening and cut the ribbon for the new building which is located at Dundee Court on Hamburg Way.
Pictured from left are the mayor, Nikki Richards, Angela Revell, Georgina Holloway, Gina Dormer, Julie Riggs, Mayoress Cheryl Daubney and June Mills.
