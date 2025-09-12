Two hospitals, set to be rebuilt under government proposals, are turning to pedal power to raise funds for their charities.

Representatives from Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital will join forces with the James Paget University Hospital at Gorleston, setting off on Friday, September 19, on a new 80-mile challenge.

Both hospitals are due to be rebuilt under the government’s New Hospital Programme and the starting point for the group of nine riders will be the QEH, riding across Norfolk to the finish line at the James Paget.

Cyclists from Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital are joining with counterparts at the James Paget on a charity fundraising challenge

It is hoped the ride, which includes representatives from WSP Ltd and Perkins and Will, who are providing healthcare planning and architectural services to the new hospital programmes, will become an annual event.

The hospitals have been built using Reinforced Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (RAAC) and have been prioritised as new builds.

Parts of the roof of the crumbling QEH are currently being held up with thousands of props as the hospital has outlived its original 40-year lifespan.

Construction of the new build is expected in 2028 with the QEH opening its new state-of-the-art hospital in 2032.

A spokesperson for the event said the Cycle 1.0 fundraiser will “strengthen the relationship between the two hospitals ahead of their aligned development of new healthcare facilities for people living in Norfolk” and raise money for the respective hospital charities, which support staff and patients by funding advanced equipment, wellbeing spaces and care enhancements not covered by NHS budgets.

Donations to the event which will go to the QEH and James Paget charity funds, are welcome at: www.sponsorme.co.uk/leonst