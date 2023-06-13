Due to moving premises, the Lynn News are now unable to continue to collect donations for the charity Boxes of Hope.

Boxes of Hope is a charity which supports people effected by the war in Ukraine who are either living in Ukraine, or here in the UK.

Since October, the Lynn News have been taking in the people of West Norfolk’s kind donations of clothing, medical supplies and more.

Boxes of hope founder Mandy Baxter

So far, three full vans of donations have been taking to be sorted at Boxes of Hope’s base in Holbeach and a forth is due to be collected in the near future.

If you still want to donate to Boxes of Hope, or think that you have the space to act as a donation drop off hub in the West Norfolk area. Contact Boxes of Hope founder Mandy Baxter by emailing: boxesofhopelincolnshire@gmail.com