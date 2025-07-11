A new charity shop is set to come to the town centre, replacing one that closed just weeks ago.

The Big C Cancer Charity has announced it is opening up a branch in the former Benjamin Foundation Furniture and Electrical Shop on Lynn’s Broad Street - which closed on June 13 due to financial issues.

Although an official opening date hasn’t been confirmed, a spokesperson said it will welcome customers in August.

The charity shop will be in the former Benjamin Foundation store on Broad Street in Lynn

Retail operations manager, Suzanne Comaskey, added: "We're really excited about reopening a shop in King's Lynn, and plans are progressing well.

“We're very much looking forward to being a bigger part of the King's Lynn community, complementing our cancer support centre on Railway Road."

In addition to selling goods, the charity will be offering a self-service bridal shop.

Big C is currently on the hunt for volunteers and is also advertising for a full-time manager to oversee the day-to-day running, supervise the team and maximise donations and sales.

Applications close at midnight on Sunday, July 13 and can be submitted here.

Alternatively, those wanting to volunteer can sign up here.