A new charity shop is welcoming customers to raise extra vital funds for an animal welfare charity during the challenging pandemic period.

The RSPCA has opened a new shop next to the existing site at 27 Norfolk Street.

Among the items being sold are CDs, books and puzzles with all proceeds going to the RSPCA Rehoming Centre on Eau Brink Rd, Tilney All Saints.

Volunteer Phillip Hoste - Davies pictured at the new charity shop. Picture: Katherine Ensor

The shop is being run by Phillip Hoste - Davies who said the shop has been going reasonably well since it opened on Monday, October 12.

It is open six-days-a-week, Monday to Saturday from 10am to 4pm.

The charity has posted on social media this month to say it is “desperate for volunteers to help out” at the original Lynn shop on Saturday and Tuesday afternoons.

The post said: “All the money we raise from our shop goes directly to the animals in our care at our Rehoming Centre.

“If you are able to spare a few hours or know someone who’d like to, please pop in and speak to Marie [Hayes] who runs the shop.”

Mrs Hayes can be contacted on 01553 692456.

The branch, known as RSPCA Norfolk West, has been running for more than 30 years.