New charity store opens on the Hardwick in King’s Lynn

A new charity shop has opened on the former Caithness Crystal site on the Hardwick Industrial Estate.

Age UK Norfolk’s new Furniture and More Store, which opened doors on April 9, will be selling home decor, ornaments, clothes, books and more.

People are being encouraged to stop by, browse through the items on sale and make donations to the store.

The charity shop welcomes all donations.

Pictured above, sales assistant Glenda Purdy, assistant store manager Bradley Ives and store manager Jackie Crowson at the opening of the new Furniture and More Store, on Paxman Road.

