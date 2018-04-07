New charity store set to open in King’s Lynn next week

A new charity shop selling furniture and a range of white goods is set to open its doors in Lynn next week.

Age UK Norfolk will open its Furniture and More Store at the former Caithness Crystal site on the Hardwick Industrial Estate on Monday.

The interior of the Age UK Norfolk Furniture and More store in King's Lynn. Photo: SUBMITTED.

Hilary MacDonald, chief executive officer at Age UK Norfolk, said: “We are delighted to be opening our new Age UK Norfolk Furniture and More Store in King’s Lynn.”

Mrs MacDonald said it is an “exciting new project” for the charity, which adds to their expanding retail portfolio.

“We are so grateful to all staff and volunteers who have worked so hard to get the new shop up and running.

“The key to the success of the store will be the support and involvement from the local community and with a good-sized showroom and storage spaces, the new Paxman Road store will offer an even wider range of opportunities for local volunteers.”

These include helping in the store, merchandising, customer facing roles, behind the scenes sorting through stock and upcycling and renovating furniture ready for sale.

Mrs MacDonald said the team will be on hand from Monday to discuss the opportunities available.