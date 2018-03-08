New chief executive appointed to Norfolk and Suffolk mental health trust

The body responsible for delivering mental health services in West Norfolk has appointed a new chief executive.

Antek Lejk was named as the new boss of the Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust (NSFT) this afternoon.

Mr Lejk, who is currently chief officer of the North Norfolk and South Norfolk clinical commissioning groups (CCGs) is expected to take up the role in the spring.

Julie Page will continue as acting chief executive until then.

Mr Lejk replaces Michael Scott, who announced his retirement last September only days before a damning Care Quality Commission report saw the trust placed into special measures for a second time.

Two more senior directors resigned after the report, which said the trust had failed to address major concerns dating back three years, was published.

He said: “I am excited and proud to be asked to help lead NSFT. I am especially looking forward to meeting service users, carers and staff.

“I have always had a particular interest and passion for mental health.

“I have led two mental health organisations in the past and I am keen to help NSFT move on from its current difficulties and emerge a stronger, even better organisation serving the people of Norfolk and Suffolk.”

Trust chairman Gary Page said: “Our Board is delighted to have someone of Antek’s calibre and evident experience, join us.

“He is a leader who commands great respect from the people who work with him, and we believe he will be exactly the kind of inspirational leader we need to continue to make our trust a better place to receive services and to work within.

“One of his first jobs will be to appoint to the vacant substantive executive director posts and, in doing so, continue to further strengthen our executive team and enable them to lead our trust in making its quality improvements.

“Our thanks and full appreciation goes to Julie Cave for the excellent job she is performing in her role as our interim CEO, ensuring that our trust has benefited from continued leadership and focus, while immediate improvements have been put in place.

“Julie will continue to lead us while we await Antek joining NSFT in the spring.”