Plans to install a cinema in Lynn’s Corn Exchange took a step closer to being approved this week.

Two screens will be included in the upper-bar area, in what has previously been considered an underused part of the Tuesday Market Place building.

Councillors agreed to the proposal during a cabinet meeting in the Town Hall on Tuesday.

This was done in closed session without members of the public in the room.

And now it will be taken to a full council meeting where it will need to be formally passed.

Deputy leader of the borough council, Elizabeth Nockolds, said the new screens are important to encourage more people to visit the town.

“Research was taken where people were consulted, and it has shown that King’s Lynn does not have enough cinema screens,” she said.

“There are many restaurants nearby and it’s a good place to park with a further car park within walking distance.

“We are expecting to have films for all ages and it will be accessible with a lift being installed. Many, many visitors come to Lynn in August.”

The King's Lynn Corn Exchange on the Tuesday Market Place

The Majestic Cinema have been contacted for comment.

A member of staff at the Tower Street-based cinema previously said they were not concerned by the additional competition the Corn Exchange screens would bring.