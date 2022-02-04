A new boutique opened in King's Lynn on the High Street.

Babe Mood is a clothes shop for youngsters with designs that can be personalised.

It also provides a safe space for mothers who are breastfeeding their newborn babies which is the first of its kind in the town.

Bebe Mood has opened on the High Street in Lynn, offering clothing for youngsters. (54237622)

The shop is open daily from 10am - 5pm Tuesday to Saturday, Sunday 10am-4pm and closed on Mondays.

Shop owner Klaudia Nadziejko said: "Babe Mood is a personalised clothing boutique that empowers parents to customise their kids clothing and bring excitement to their children's wardrobe with personalised clothes that will make any kid feel special and unique.

"We have high quality clothing and affordable prices.

Clothing can be personalised. (54237619)

"There are different fonts and vinyl colours available to choose from.

"We have big plans to expand our shop with time, for example, personalised accessories, siblings matching sets and matching sets for mummy and daughter/son and family matching looks.

"We are also planning to have a small range of clothes and underwear for pregnant ladies as I know myself that it is important to look and feel good while pregnant.

Clothing can be designed and personalised with matching sibling and family sets.. (54237612)

"Also we have a plan to make a small safe place for breastfeeding women as there aren't any in Lynn town centre.

"I hope that we will provide the best service to our customers."