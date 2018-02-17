New community and sports centre opens in Marshland St James

Residents of Marshland St James are celebrating the completion of their new community and sports centre.

The centre opened doors to the public on Monday after undergoing some £1.1 million worth of reservations and upgrades.

Party Time with Rollo the Clown at Marshaland St James New Community Hall PIctured front LtoR Sonya Gailer. Rollo. Tommy. (Clowns) Sue Askew. with the children and parents.

Trustees and committee members along with volunteers secured funding from the Big Lottery Reaching Communities as well as WREN’S FCC Community Action Fund, who subsidised the centre’s catering kitchen, tables and chairs, hand dryers and audio visual equipment.

Centre manager at Marshland St James’ new community centre, James Bamfield said: “This vital facility is going to make a real difference to those who use it as well as the wider Marshland St James and District community.

“We are extremely grateful to WREN for providing funding as we would not have been able to go ahead without its support.”

Throughout its opening weeks, the community and sports centre has been staging a series of events including a visit from a couple of clowns, a quiz night and an afternoon dedicated to learning about recycling.