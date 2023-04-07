A former church bungalow has been turned into a community space for residents to use.

The St Faith's Community Hub, on Gayton Road in Gaywood, is now open for business and will have an official opening by the Bishop of Norwich in May.

The converted bungalow contains the church office and a community space consisting of a larger room that can be used for various events, two small meeting rooms, a kitchen with utility room and toilets with baby changing facilities.

A new community hub has opened! Pictured: Rev Kyla Sorense with Joyce Stevens (left) and Gill Hiles (middle)

The main purpose of the hub is to provide a facility that can be enjoyed by the Gaywood community for a range of activities.

The space will be used by Norfolk and Waveney MIND, who will use the facilities to support the mental wellbeing of members of the community.

The project was paid for with money from fundraising, private donations and grants.

Among the bodies awarding grants for the project were FCC Communities Foundation, the Community Infrastructure Levy Fund and the Norfolk Community Fund.

Cheryl Raynor, grant manager at FCC Communities Foundation, said: “We are delighted to have supported St Faith's Church in bringing this project to fruition.

"This is an exciting project which now open, can be enjoyed by the local community. Thank you to all the volunteers who have worked tirelessly to make this a success."

Rev Kyla Sorense (left) and Andy Hiles (right)

St Faith’s Community Hub will be officially opened and dedicated by the Bishop of Norwich on Sunday, May 14.