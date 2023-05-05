A new volunteer-driven community park has opened in Lynn to a positive reaction from residents.

Gaywood Community Centre’s new community park was unveiled at midday on Monday, in an event which was well-attended by excited residents and their families.

The day was the result of years of funding by the Community Centre Committee, who took over the running of the facility in 2018.

Official opening of Gaywood Community play park. From left to right Jo Rust, Ben Tansley, Henry Bowlby Flights of Fantasy, and Aydee Dickens

The park includes a new children’s playground which was well-received by youngsters, and officials say it will add a lot of value to the playing field and Gaywood Community Centre.

The project was funded by car boots and bingo nights, put on by the committee, a grant from the CIL (Community Infrastructure Levy) and West Norfolk Council, all of which helped in the development of the new park.

Dersingham-based Flights of Fantasy construction company helped bring the committee’s vision of the facility to life.

The committee plans to incorporate the new park into their weekly car boots and to use it for their annual summer fete, but mainly it is for the community to enjoy.

The park was opened by Heros Gym owner Ben Tansley, who has lived near the park for many years, and Jo Rust who was “instrumental” in getting the CIL grant for the park.

Aydee Dickens, a member of the volunteer committee, said: “Thank you to everybody who helped raise the funds.”

She highlighted that “we are all volunteers, so everything we do is all through voluntary work”, and added: “We would love to thank everybody for attending and making it such a wonderful day.”

Official opening of Gaywood Community play park. Pictured are Jo Rust, Jemima, Jude, Garry and Ben Tansley

Aydee said the new park will go on to serve the community, and will bring enjoyment to many young residents for many years to come after all the effort that has been put into its development.

Reporting by Rowan Groom