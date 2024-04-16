A new company, which separated from one of the world’s top five largest pharmaceutical brands, has opened its doors on a town’s industrial estate.

Bespak, which used to be owned by Recipharm, opened one of its three sites on the North Lynn Industrial Estate on Wednesday, April 10.

With the finalisation of its spin-off from the pharmaceutical giant, Bespak has now formed a stand-alone company designing, developing and manufacturing pulmonary and nasal drug delivery devices, and products, for local and whole-body affecting applications with its facilities in Holmes Chapel in Chesire, and North Carolina, USA.

The company's launch event took place on Wednesday, April 10. Pictures: Nicola Newcombe

Lynn’s site was historically called Bespak, and is a leading global supplier of pressurised Metered Dose Inhaler (pMDI) dosing valves and actuators, as well as complex dry powder inhaler devices, for a large customer base of global pharmaceutical companies.

A launch party was held to celebrate the unveiling of the brand where employees gathered alongside CEO Chris Hirst and COO Darren Hodkinson.

"King's Lynn has long been recognised as a home to experts and leaders in the field of nasal and inhaled drug delivery devices and components going back to the 1960s, and we are excited for the future as the site comes back under the Bespak banner,” Mr Hirst said.

Employees gathered to celebrate the opening

COO Darren Hodkinson and CEO Chris Hirst

“Combining King’s Lynn with our sites at Holmes Chapel and North Carolina, the new Bespak will be the trusted innovation partner and sustainability leader in the global transition to greener inhalers.”

Mr Hodkinson added: “As a site, we are proud that we have been helping millions of patients to breathe more easily for over 50 years.

“Now, with a team of experts across three sites enabling us to offer a broader range of services to pharmaceutical companies developing greener inhalers, the new Bespak is on a mission to help both patients and the planet.”