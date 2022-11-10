A new borough councillor has been elected in Gaywood after the death of a former representative.

Alexandra Ware was unopposed after being the only valid nominee to come forward.

The borough vacancy for Gaywood Clock was created following the death of Labour councillor John Collop in August.

Labour candidate Ms Ware has been given a clear run at the seat – with no other parties standing.

The Conservatives confirmed that they decided to stand aside as a mark of respect for the late Mr Collop, with the other parties understood to have made the same decision.

Meanwhile, a county vacancy was created in Gaywood North and Central after Conservative member Graham Middleton stood down, citing pressures on his time.

The Conservatives, Labour, Liberal Democrats and Greens are all standing candidates in that election, being held on Thursday, December 1.

They are, respectively: Sheila Young, Richard Johnson, David Sayers and Vicky Fairweather.

Ms Young previously held the seat between 2017 and 2021.