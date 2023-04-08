A man accused of committing six offences, including two assaults, will appear in court next month.

Jack Taylor, 28, formerly of the Gaywood area in Lynn, was due to appear at the town's magistrates' court on Thursday.

He has been charged with two counts of assault by beating, one of using threatening words or behaviour likely to cause harassment, one of using threatening words or behaviour with intent to provoke unlawful violence or cause fear, and two of obstructing a police constable in the execution of their duty.

All six are alleged to have taken place in Lynn on February 13 this year.

However, Taylor did not attend court - and magistrates opted to adjourn his case until May 31, moving proceedings to Norwich Magistrates' Court on that date.

Taylor now resides at Oxford Road in Abingdon-on-Thames, Oxfordshire.