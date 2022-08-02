A crazy golf course which has opened up in The Walks in Lynn is already proving popular.

The course, which is next to the café, has been installed just in time for the school holidays.

Clubs are available to hire from the café from 11am-4pm and is open everyday throughout the summer.

Cllr Brian Long going crazy over golf course at The Walks

Councillor Brian Long, cabinet member for corporate services at West Norfolk Council, said: "Our public open space team installed this refurbished crazy golf game at the end of last week and already hundreds of people have stopped to play it."

It costs £1.50 per adult and £1 per child to go around the course.

Brian Long talks about the new crazy golf course

"This is just another great reason to visit our Green Flag Award winning park here in King’s Lynn. Do come and have a go, it’s great fun and will be available to play throughout the summer," Mr Long added.

Is it a hole in one for Cllr Brian Long?

"We offer a range of activities for children and young people by giving them something that helps them have fun, socialise and be more active."

The new gold course is part of West Norfolk Council's summer of play programme.