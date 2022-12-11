A husband and wife’s family-run business set up four weeks ago sells a variety of affordable bikes and electric cycles.

Martin Seal, from Dersingham, is company director of Seal Cycles, which is based within the E-Twist Outdoor and Adventure Showroom, next door to his SMC Car Company in Lynn.

Mr Seal started the bike company in order to encourage families and youngsters to get outdoors and cycle.

Martin Seal of SMC Car Company

He said: “We started E-Twist Outdoor and Adventure, as children seem to spend more time in front of a screen rather than being outside.

“We have now created Seal Cycles to add cycles and accessories to our range.

“We offer affordable cycles which is combined with great quality at a great price.”

Martin Seal started Seal Cycles four weeks ago

About the launch of the new business he said: “It was busy which was nice.

“Christmas is a good time to buy from us brand new bikes for kids and adults that are affordable and good quality.”

The company is based at Nelson Business Centre on the North Lynn Industrial Estate.

Exterior shot of Seal Cycles, based at the North Lynn industrial estate

E-Twist bikes are electric assisted and can be a hybrid or scooter which the business offers in store and on its website.

Mr Seal created the company to offer more affordable bikes, scooters, accessories, helmets, saddles, lights and tyres.

He said: “Having kids myself I understand that some parents can’t afford £800 for a bike.

Seal Cycles are based at the E-Twist Outdoor and Adventure Showroom

“Our prices range from kids’ bikes at £100 to mountain bikes at £300 which are brand new.”

The shop and online also stocks locks, knee pads, pumps, skateboards and pogo sticks.

For further information visit the website at sealcycles.com

Martin Seal sells affordable bikes for all ages

A selection of products available to buy at Seal Cycles, a family run business

Seal Cycles storefront, which is based next to the SMC Car Company

