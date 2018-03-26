New Damien Hirst exhibition at Houghton Hall is spot on

A collection of spot paintings, giant statues and a dog with a bone are among the artworks currently adorning Houghton Hall’s interior and exterior.

They are all part of Damien Hirst’s Colour Space Paintings and Outdoor Sculptures exhibition, which is now open to the public until July 15.

Damien Hirst Colour Space Paintings and Outdoor Sculptures Exhibition at Houghton Hall from 25th March to 15th July 2018

This is the first time the series of 46 spot paintings have been exhibited in public.

Mr Hirst arrived by helicopter at the country estate on Friday for the launch, where he was greeted by Houghton Hall resident Lord Cholmondeley.

He said: “It’s incredibly exciting to have this there, it was so unexpected. As a whole, they work incredibly well.”

Lord Cholmondeley said this was the first time the Walpole and Cholmondeley family portraits have been taken off the walls since the Houghton Revisited exhibition in 2013.

“Each room is very different and they all have a very different atmosphere on the 300-year-old walls, but somehow the rooms look amazing and the pictures look amazing,” he added.

“It’s great to have both the paintings and the sculptures as it makes it a major show.

“I hope it will bring a new audience here. What’s nice about it is it’s for everybody – young people, art students, and families with children.”

There had been concerns that the juxtaposition between the new paintings in a historic setting would not work, Mr Hirst said.

“I think they look great here, I was a bit worried before we did it that they were going to look too contemporary or something but I don’t think they do in the end, they work really well,” he added.

Curator Mario Codognato said: “In the UK, the majority of art exhibitions are in London, so it’s great that international standard art is also being shown in other places.

“We have been really lucky that we have been allowed to do this here.”

For more information on opening times and prices, visit www.houghtonhall.com/visitor-information.

