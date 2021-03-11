A new date has been set for councillors to consider contentious multi-million pound plans to build hundreds of new homes in Gaywood.

A decision on the application for around 380 properties, plus a new link road, on land off Parkway was postponed in January because of what West Norfolk Council officials described as "a technical issue."

But members are now set to examine the application, which the council itself has submitted, later this month.

Land between King's Lynn Academy Site off Queen Mary Road/Parkway Gaywood and Howard Junior School.

A spokesman has confirmed that a special planning committee meeting arranged for Wednesday, March 31, will consider the proposal.

The application, which is expected to cost around £85 million to develop, allows for 379 properties, plus a road bridge linking the area to the Hardwick industrial estate.

The site is close to both the Howard Junior School and the Kings Oak Academy.

More than 2,500 people have now signed an online petition, via the 38 Degrees campaign website, against a scheme which they claim will destroy the "last truly wild place" in Lynn.

But, in a report presented to last month's full council meeting, Peter Gidney, the authority's cabinet member for project delivery, insisted the project would increase available habitat and provide "positive gains" for the environment.

He wrote: "Officers have gone to extensive and indeed proper lengths to carry out site investigations with respect to ecology, design, and sustainable proposals mitigation measures and improvements.

"This site is not about displacing nature or intensifying the built environment but sharing an area which has so many ecological features with people who need new homes.

"I have looked through the objections and raised questions about many issues raised and I am assured that this project will bring benefits to our community."