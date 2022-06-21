New date set for the highly anticipated Downham Market Games

The Downham Games, a small-town version of the Olympics was started ten years ago and has been on hold for two years since the pandemic.

The highly anticipated event was rained off on June 5, it's scheduled start date, and ten year anniversary.

However, it has now been re-organised for July 3.

Organisers promise the event will be a "huge success"

One of the organisers Frances Rayner said:"We are super excited to be back. The community has missed The Games and is totally embracing the event."

She also said on social media: "We are working to get as many of the activities to attend as possible and are determined to be as exciting as ever."

The Games was the brainchild of Peter Duhig and Ms Rayner in 2012.

Ms Rayner said:"I was looking for a way for the community to celebrate the 2012 London Olympics and Peter who was a member of Ryston Runners had been looking for a way to get Downham taking part in sports taster sessions including an athletics competition.

"The ethos we have built on each year is to support the local community in becoming more physically active and to do this without entry barriers.

"Not only has the number of participants increased year on year also the number of activities being delivered.

"We have always had the staples such as football and tennis but we have also been lucky enough through the years to have cycling, fencing, croquet, golf, yoga, table tennis and even wife carrying.

"We have given so many great opportunities for children and families to try new sports and physical activities which we hope has helped them to find something that they will continue to do.

To celebrate ten years organisers have been able to make The Games totally free of charge this year which they hope will encourage as many families to come along.

The Downham Games this year is the final event in the Downham Carnival Calendar and will start at 10.30am on the Memorial Playing Field in Downham.