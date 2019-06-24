New debate set on King's Lynn homes bid

A decision on plans for dozens of new homes in Gaywood is finally set to be made next week.

Councillors had been expected to decide on whether to allow plans for 61 properties on Russett Close earlier this month.

But the scheme was deferred, following a site visit, amid concerns that members did not have enough information about several aspects of it.

The application is now set to go back before West Norfolk Council’s planning committee next Monday, July 1, where members are being advised to approve it.

A report published ahead of the meeting said: “The layout, scale and appearance of the proposed development is appropriate for the area and raises no significant amenity issues.”

The document said concerns had been raised by members about issues relating to the provision of affordable housing, boundary hedges and cycleways.

Outline planning permission for up to 81 homes on the land was granted by a government inspector in 2015 after the developers, Boyer Investments Ltd, appealed against the council’s non-determination of the scheme.

Officials say that decision proved the principle of developing the site, though many residents are still opposed.