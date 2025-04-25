Family department store Boyes opens in Lynn’s Vancouver Quarter today.

The family-owned business has set up shop in the former Wilko premises on New Conduit Street, and will open its doors to customers at 9am.

The welcome addition to the town centre will fill the gap left by the closure of Wilko in September 2023.

Boyes opens in Lynn today. Picture: Lucy Carter

Shoppers can expect to find everything from everyday essentials and fashion to household goods, craft supplies, electrical items, DIY tools, leisure products, and a wide array of seasonal items.

“The ever-changing nature of their stock ensures that each visit to Boyes will offer something new and exciting,” a spokesperson said.

Boyes, which was founded in Scarborough in 1881, now has 80 stores across the UK.

It is still family-owned and run by Andrew Boyes and his son Richard, who are joint managing directors.

Richard represents the fifth generation of the family-run business, which offers an “extensive product range”, with more than 30,000 items.