OneBeyond looks set to open in King’s Lynn as Poundland replacement
A new discount store looks set to open its doors to the public this week.
Lynn residents have been waiting for news on a replacement for the Poundland store on Broad Street, which closed its doors at the start of June.
And now, with new signs in place, it looks as though OneBeyond – described as the country’s newest discount store – will be its replacement come Friday morning.
Advertising posters say it will open at 10am on July 7, offering “amazing value from only £1”. Large portions of the premises are already stocked with products.
A spokesman for the Vancouver Quarter, the landlord for the building, previously said Poundland bosses were offered “every opportunity” to remain, but that parties were unable to agree terms.
At that stage, they described the replacement store as an “exciting new brand”.