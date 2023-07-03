A new discount store looks set to open its doors to the public this week.

Lynn residents have been waiting for news on a replacement for the Poundland store on Broad Street, which closed its doors at the start of June.

And now, with new signs in place, it looks as though OneBeyond – described as the country’s newest discount store – will be its replacement come Friday morning.

A new OneBeyond store looks set to open in Lynn this Friday

Advertising posters say it will open at 10am on July 7, offering “amazing value from only £1”. Large portions of the premises are already stocked with products.

A spokesman for the Vancouver Quarter, the landlord for the building, previously said Poundland bosses were offered “every opportunity” to remain, but that parties were unable to agree terms.

A new OneBeyond store looks set to open in Lynn this Friday

At that stage, they described the replacement store as an “exciting new brand”.