Lynn will have a new discount store tomorrow when the doors open to One Below in the town's Vancouver Quarter.

The store is located in the former Poundworld premises in Broad Street and is due to open at 10am.

It will be selling thousands of goods priced from £1 or less.

One Below has been set up by Chris Edwards who founded Poundworld in 2004. The business was sold to US private equity conglomerate TPG Capital in 2014.

But it went into administration in June last year, leaving over 5,000 former staff redundant when 350 stores closed.

One Below aims to hire some of the staff who were affected when it opens new stores to meet the high demand for discount stores.

It is reported that the retailer plans to open 50 stores nationally by the end of the year. The first store opened in Rothwell, West Yorkshire, on March 1.