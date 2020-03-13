Home   News   Article

New Domino's Pizza store looks set to open in King's Lynn

By Rebekah Chilvers
Published: 13:30, 13 March 2020

A new Domino's Pizza outlet looks set to open in a former bank premises on Lynn's Pierpoint Retail Park on the Hardwick.

The premises, previously occupied by Barclays Bank on Hansa Road – which closed last year, has been fitted with Domino's Pizza-branded signs and furnishings.

It is not yet known when the store, which offers takeaway food, is set to open, but a poster in the window is advertising staff vacancies.

New Dominos at Pierpoint Retail Park in King's Lynn. (31483245)
Lynn currently has one other Domino's Pizza store on the St Nicholas Retail Park on Edward Benefer Way.

Domino's Pizza has been contacted for comment.

