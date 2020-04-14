New drive-thru Starbucks planned for King's Lynn

A new Starbucks, potentially serving hundreds of people a day, could be built near Lynn’s Southgates roundabout under new proposals.

An application has been submitted to West Norfolk Council for planning permission to build a new cafe and drive-through facility on land in Kellard Drive.

Developers say they expect to create 16 new jobs if the plan is approved.

The application, submitted by Equity Estates GB Ltd, relates to land close to the existing Travelodge hotel and Gatehouse pub on part of a site previously used as a gasworks and a lorry park.

Documents submitted on the applicant's behalf suggest the building would be leased to the coffee giant for 15 years if permission is granted.

They also envisage the site would operate from 6am to 11pm, six days a week, and from 7am to 10pm on Sundays, serving up to 550 people a day.

Around two-thirds of customers would be expected to use the drive-thru facility, according to the documents.

And the reports added: "We expect to be hiring eight full-time and eight part-time members of staff from the area, providing full training to meet the expected trading levels, with three staff working on each shift."

The application also contains plans for dealing with contamination caused by the previous uses of the land.

It proposes to use the same access point to the Starbucks as for the hotel and pub, via the junction off Nar Ouse Way.

But, although they have not raised objections to the proposal, Norfolk County Council Highways officials have voiced concerns about what they think may be a lack of parking provision for the facility.

Borough council planning officers hope a decision on whether to allow permission could be made by late May.

