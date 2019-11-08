A new education centre providing professional tuition to help learners reach their potential has opened in Lynn.

The Kip McGrath centre at 17 Norfolk Street, is a franchise run by director Heather Rugg, who has more than 25 years of classroom experience in Norfolk, London and overseas.

Kip McGrath Education was founded in Australia 40 years ago and has been the leader in remediation tuition, focusing on the foundations of English, reading, spelling, comprehension and maths.

Heather Rugg, director of Kip McGrath in Lynn, with her first three students.

After a free assessment, an individual learning programme is drawn up to help students to target their specific needs. All sessions are led by fully qualified teachers.

Said Heather: "It's a supplementary education and we offer classes in the evenings and weekends all year round. The core subjects are English and maths and it is primarily for six to 16-year-olds, but we also take adults too.

"In school, skills are based on age level, but we base it at the students' level. We identify the gaps and work out the next steps. There can be huge pressure to get results, but our way is to be more relaxed and we make it easier to provide the extra help.

"I am convinced of Kip's commitment to providing high quality lessons resulting in visible progress for students."

Kip McGrath caters for students who want to go to the centre and be taught face-to-face, but it can also assist those who want to remain at home and be taught by a tutor online.

Sessions are run in a small group setting, using a combination of written and computer-based activities, and they provide one-on-one learning time with the tutor.

The Lynn centre opened on October 28 when Heather was joined for an 80-minute session by three students of different ages all studying English at different levels.

Tracey Gordon, of South Wootton, who is a parent of one of the children and whose son had tuition at another Kip McGrath centre, said: "We were so pleased to learn that a new Kip centre was opening nearer to home. It was an easy decision to choose it for extra tuition for our daughter, after our son had amazing results and had a brilliant learning experience ten years ago."

Heather will be offering free workshops, which include storytime sessions for pre-school children and also phonics, a method of teaching children to read, for adults.

Free assessments for learners can be booked via www.kipmcgrath.co.uk/kings-lynn and details about the Lynn centre are available on its Facebook page. It can also be contacted on 01553 611876.