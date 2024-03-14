The League of Friends charity at Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital has approved three separate funding requests worth a total of £20,845 for new and improved equipment to improve patient care and experience.

The hospital will soon benefit from updated equipment for the Fracture Clinic including a new treatment chair, 50 hearing devices and six speaking clocks for patients with hearing difficulties and who are visually impaired.

The hearing loops allow patients with hearing impairments to communicate with confidence, the battery-powered machine amplifying sound so they can hear with ease.

Marie Long, Penny Hipkin and Judy May standing in front of The League of Friends shop in the QEH

The talking cube clocks will help support visually impaired patients, and patients living with dementia, who may need extra support telling the time.

League of Friends chair Penny Hipkin said: “Purchases like this are exactly what the League of Friends is here for and it’s wonderful we can support patients and staff in this way.”

If you would like to donate to the League of Friends, or to find out more information about the charity, email carolcrake@sky.com